James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146.85 ($1.90), with a volume of 327219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.91).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.56. The company has a market cap of £621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34.

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. James Halstead had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 EPS for the current year.

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

