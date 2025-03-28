JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 1,595,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,668,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
