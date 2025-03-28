JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 1,595,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,668,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.