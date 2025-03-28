Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.16 and last traded at $101.32. 1,126,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,485,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

