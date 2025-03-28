AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.86. 9,094,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,277,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after buying an additional 162,152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

