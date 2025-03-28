ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 28th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESGL Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ESGL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. ESGL has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

