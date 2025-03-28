ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 28th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ESGL Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ESGL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. ESGL has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
ESGL Company Profile
