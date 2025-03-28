Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 512,600 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmmi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of FAMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. 23,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,941. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

