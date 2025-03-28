Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.