Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.30. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

