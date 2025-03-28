GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.54 (NASDAQ:TSYY)

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.5385 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $18.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 133.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $26.15.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
