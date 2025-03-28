Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:FGSM)

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.68. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $26.27.
About Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF
