Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEARCA:FGSM)

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0038 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Shares of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.68. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $26.27.

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

