Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 21.2% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CGSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 192,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

