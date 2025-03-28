Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:SSFI)

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of SSFI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.31. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.