Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) versus Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Financial Analysis

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Candlewood Hotel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.93 billion 1.39 $577.95 million $6.22 10.65 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Gaming and Candlewood Hotel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 7 9 0 2.56 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Boyd Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 14.70% 35.97% 9.76% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Candlewood Hotel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free First Night Kit’ complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary cooked to order’ breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

