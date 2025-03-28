Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Nextech3D.AI Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 191,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,139. Nextech3D.AI has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 7,225.80% and a negative net margin of 336.36%. Analysts predict that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

Featured Articles

