Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 254.6% in March

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 254.6% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.5 %

POAHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 310,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

