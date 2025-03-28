Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Grows By 267.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 267.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
MAIFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,555. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
