Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Grows By 267.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 267.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MAIFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,555. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

