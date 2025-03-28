AT&T Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

AT&T Trading Down 0.0 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,072,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,178,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

