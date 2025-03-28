Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 74,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
