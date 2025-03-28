Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.99. 1,221,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,116,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

