FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 193447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

