Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 16,036,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 62,216,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

