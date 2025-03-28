First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EKG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 25.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

