Short Interest in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Drops By 64.6%

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CaliberCos by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 86,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CaliberCos by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CaliberCos by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 7,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. CaliberCos has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

