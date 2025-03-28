Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 86,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,961,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.