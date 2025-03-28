Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 86,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
