Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Shea sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$202,500.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.74. 383,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

