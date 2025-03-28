Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Solar Integrated Roofing stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,319,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552,914. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.24. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

