Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Drops By 50.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCND traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

