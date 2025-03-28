Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Drops By 50.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Scientific Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCND traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.
About Scientific Industries
