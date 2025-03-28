Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Expands By 200.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 3.3 %
SFRGY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
