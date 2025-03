Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 247,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 71,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Royal Road Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company’s mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Road Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Road Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.