Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 281754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cadre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cadre by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

