ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 102,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

