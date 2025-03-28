Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 399109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

The company has a market capitalization of C$747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72.

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$72,914.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $211,174. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Further Reading

