Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 329.8% in March

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the February 28th total of 295,500 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Future FinTech Group Price Performance
Shares of Future FinTech Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 411,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.02.
Future FinTech Group Company Profile
