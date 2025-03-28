Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 329.8% in March

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the February 28th total of 295,500 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

Shares of Future FinTech Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 411,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.