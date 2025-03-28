LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, an increase of 353.6% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 5.88% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Trading Down 50.2 %

NASDAQ LGMK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,565,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,216. LogicMark has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $127,152.40, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

