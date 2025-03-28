ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 70,119,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 56,736,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
