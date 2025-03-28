Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Posts Earnings Results

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 373.96%.
Broad Street Realty Stock Performance
Shares of BRST remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Broad Street Realty has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Broad Street Realty Company Profile
