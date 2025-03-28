iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $187.44 and last traded at $188.61, with a volume of 2029153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.50.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

