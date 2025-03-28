iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $187.44 and last traded at $188.61, with a volume of 2029153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.50.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
