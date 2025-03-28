Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2209099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

