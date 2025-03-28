Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2209099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Under Armour Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
