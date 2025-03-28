Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%.
Conifer Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 31,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Conifer has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Conifer
