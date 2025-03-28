Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%.

Conifer Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 31,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Conifer has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

