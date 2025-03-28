Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.35 and last traded at $111.93, with a volume of 1287075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

