NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Issues Earnings Results

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.
NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NSTS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.04.
NSTS Bancorp Company Profile
