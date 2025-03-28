Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Aureus Greenway Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 216,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,784. Aureus Greenway has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.22.
About Aureus Greenway
