Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aureus Greenway Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 216,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,784. Aureus Greenway has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer.

