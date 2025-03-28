Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 3.0% increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 1,330,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $925.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

