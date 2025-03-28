Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 59,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,579. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

