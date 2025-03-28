Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,435. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

