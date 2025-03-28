Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
Endesa stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.
Endesa Company Profile
