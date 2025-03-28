Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 87.9% in March

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Endesa stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

