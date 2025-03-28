Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,787. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

