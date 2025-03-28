HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HBBHF remained flat at $75.25 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
