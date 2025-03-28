Head to Head Contrast: COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) & Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Square Enix and COSCO SHIPPING, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 1 0 0 0 1.00 COSCO SHIPPING 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Square Enix has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Square Enix and COSCO SHIPPING”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.47 billion 2.24 $102.89 million $0.67 68.85 COSCO SHIPPING $24.82 billion 1.00 $3.38 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 3.52% 10.63% 8.36% COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Square Enix beats COSCO SHIPPING on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

(Get Free Report)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.