Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,627. The trade was a 9.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 607,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $755.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

